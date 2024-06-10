Chicago White Sox Reportedly Unlikely to Trade Ace Left-Hander
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Chicago White Sox are unlikely to trade ace left-hander Garrett Crochet for a multitude of reasons.
Per Nightengale:
It’s unlikely they will trade ace Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.33 ERA), who’s earning only $800,000 this season and won’t be a free agent until after 2026.
It’s also a longshot any contender would overwhelm the White Sox with a package of prospects knowing that he may be on an innings limit with his injury history. The White Sox are closely monitoring his workload after converting him from a reliever to a starter. His availability may be limited in the second half, and it’s questionable whether he would even pitch in September or October.
The White Sox enter Monday at 17-49, the worst team in baseball, but that all seems to make sense. Crochet is a building block for the organization and has two years of team control left. It's not likely that they'll contend in that window, but if they want to trade him, they could just as easily trade him in the offseason, as they did with Dylan Cease this past winter.
Furthermore, Crochet may have to shut it down at some point, per Nightengale's reasoning. A reliever coming into this season, Crochet made the move to the starting rotation. The 24-year-old has thrown 75.2 innings this season. He had only thrown just over 73 innings combined in the previous four seasons - and he missed one with Tommy John surgery.
Crochet currently leads the American League in strikeouts at 103.
