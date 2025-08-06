Here's Who the Boston Red Sox Have Locked Up Long-Term Following Roman Anthony Deal
The future of the Boston Red Sox looked uncertain when they traded superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in June, but the front office has found a way to reallocate their resources elsewhere.
The Red Sox and rookie outfielder Roman Anthony agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $130 million – or up to $230 million with escalators – on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. With the Giants on the hook for the entire $250 million remaining on Devers' deal, Boston apparently had no problem spending big on the former No. 1 prospect in baseball.
After giving Devers a franchise-record extension in 2023, the Red Sox handed out deals to Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela early on in 2024. Blockbuster trade acquisition Garrett Crochet and top prospect Kristian Campbell inked long-term contracts of their own in 2025.
Here is a full breakdown of the Red Sox's roster, each player's age and their final season before hitting free agency:
C: Connor Wong, 29 (2028)*
C: Carlos Narváez, 26 (2030)*
1B: Abraham Toro, 28 (2027)*
1B: Triston Casas, 25 (2028)*
IF: Alex Bregman, 31 (2027 – Opt-Outs 2026, 2027)
IF: Trevor Story, 32 (2027 – Opt-Out 2026, Club Option 2028)
IF: Romy González, 28 (2028)*
IF: David Hamilton, 27 (2029)*
IF: Marcelo Mayer, 22 (2031)*
IF: Kristian Campbell, 23 (2032 – Club Options 2033, 2034)
OF: Rob Refnsyder, 34 (2025)
OF: Masataka Yoshida, 32 (2028 – Returns to Arbitration After 2027)
OF: Jarren Duran, 28 (2028)*
OF: Wilyer Abreu, 26 (2029)*
OF: Ceddanne Rafaela, 24 (2031 – Club Option 2032)
OF: Roman Anthony, 21 (2033 – Club Option 2034)
SP: Dustin May, 27 (2025)
SP: Lucas Giolito, 31 (2025 – Club Option 2026)
SP: Walker Buehler, 31 (2025 – Mutual Option 2026)
SP: Patrick Sandoval, 28 (2026)
SP: Tanner Houck, 29 (2027)*
SP: Kutter Crawford, 29 (2028)*
SP: Kyle Harrison, 23 (2029)*
SP: Brayan Bello, 26 (2029 – Player Option 2030)
SP: Richard Fitts, 25 (2030)*
SP: Hunter Dobbins, 25 (2031)*
SP: Garrett Crochet, 26 (2031)
RP: Steven Matz, 34 (2025)
RP: Justin Wilson, 37 (2025)
RP: Aroldis Chapman, 37 (2025)
RP: Liam Hendriks, 36 (2025 – Mutual Option 2026)
RP: Jorge Alcalá, 30 (2026)*
RP: Garrett Whitlock, 29 (2026 – Club Options 2027, 2028)
RP: Jordan Hicks, 28 (2027)
RP: Josh Winckowski, 27 (2028)*
RP: Zack Kelly, 30 (2028)*
RP: Chris Murphy, 27 (2029)*
RP: Justin Slaten, 27 (2029)*
RP: Isaiah Campbell, 27 (2029)*
RP: Cooper Criswell, 29 (2029)*
RP: Greg Weissert, 30 (2029)*
RP: Brennan Bernardino, 33 (2029)*
RP: Luis Guerrero, 25 (2030)*
*Denotes that a player does not have any guaranteed salaries moving forward and is instead due for pre-arbitration and/or arbitration
Related MLB Stories
- SKUBAL EYING CY YOUNG: Tarik Skubal is tracking to win his second straight AL Cy Young Award, leading the Detroit Tigers' rotation with yet another dominant season on the mound. CLICK HERE
- CRUZ GETS DAY OFF: Oneil Cruz will not start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday as he tries to reset from his 0-for-19 cold streak. CLICK HERE
- SHEA'S WILD NIGHT: Shea Langeliers racked up three home runs, five hits and 15 total bases out of the leadoff spot on Tuesday, powering the A's to a blowout win over the Washington Nationals. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.