Chicago White Sox Sign Longtime San Francisco Giants Outfielder Austin Slater
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a big league contract with free agent outfielder Austin Slater, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Monday morning.
Slater started 2024 with the San Francisco Giants, marking his eighth consecutive year on their MLB roster. He got traded to the Cincinnati Reds in early July, though, only to get flipped to the Baltimore Orioles just before the deadline.
On the whole this season, Slater hit .209 with two home runs, 18 RBI, three stolen bases, a .586 OPS and a -0.2 WAR in 84 games. It was a career-worst campaign across the board for the veteran, who hit .270 with a .748 OPS and 0.7 WAR the year prior.
Slater is set to turn 32 years old in December.
Slater was a moderately effective part-time player ever since he made his MLB debut in 2017, and he spun that success into a more regular role between 2020 and 2022. During that stretch, Slater hit .256 with a .781 OPS, averaging 14 home runs, 41 RBI and 20 stolen bases per 162 games.
The reliable fielder and efficient base-stealer should be a welcome addition in Chicago, even if he doesn't bring much star power to the table.
Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was the only White Sox position player with a WAR over 0.3 this season. There have been trade rumors surrounding Robert as well, so the club may be without its best offensive and defensive player when 2025 rolls around.
Coming off a record-breaking 41-121 season, it makes sense why Slater's statistical stability and veteran presence would be a draw for the White Sox. Even if he doesn't fill an everyday spot in the lineup, Slater should be a steadying force at the very least.
Slater made $10.2 million over his four years of arbitration with the Giants. It remains to be seen how much the White Sox shelled out to land their first major league free agent of the offseason.
