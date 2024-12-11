Chicago White Sox Star Luis Robert Jr. Now Drawing Trade Interest From Cincinnati Reds
There's no guarantee that the Chicago White Sox do trade center fielder Luis Robert Jr., but if they do, count the Cincinnati Reds as among the teams interested in acquiring him.
The Reds have said they are looking to upgrade in the outfield, with the Cincinnati Enquirer saying that they have at least checked in on Robert Jr.
A trade for Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox could offer a two-way upgrade if he can stay healthy, albeit attached to a $15 million salary in 2025. The Reds are one of several teams to have at least checked in on Robert.
The White Sox are in the midst of a lengthy rebuild after going 41-121 this past season, making Robert Jr. a clear trade candidate. That said, the team has control over him through the 2027 season. They don't need to trade him now, and could wait until the trade deadline over next offseason to give him a chance to reset his value and drive up the price.
A trade now would certainly be selling low on Robert Jr., who is coming off a year in which he played only 100 games because of injury, hitting just 14 home runs and bringing in 35.
In 2023, he was one of the best players in baseball, making the All-Star Game and hitting .264 with 38 homers and 80 RBI. He also stole 20 bases that year, finished 12th in American League MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award. He has also won a Gold Glove Award and is still just 27 years old.
