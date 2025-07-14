Multiple Contenders Linked to White Sox' Outfielder at MLB Trade Deadline
It's been no secret that White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is a prime candidate to be traded this summer. With the trade deadline now just weeks away, those talks have reportedly been heating up of late as contenders begin to look to make some roster upgrades.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday for the NY Post that as many as eight teams have inquired about Robert, including the likes of the Mets, Royals, Padres, Dodgers and Phillies. Of those five teams, four would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, while the Royals remain hopeful of pushing for the postseason in the second half.
Robert has struggled in 2025, something he's admitted may impact his market at the deadline. It seems that there's still significant interest in the 27-year-old, who's slashing .189/.275/.322 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He owns an unsightly OPS+ of 67, though he remains a threat on the base path when he does manage to get on.
Any team trading for him would be banking on his ability to turn things around and rediscover his past form in the batter's box. Robert is just two seasons removed from a 2023 campaign in which he launched 38 home runs and 80 RBIs while making his lone All-Star appearance. While he's looked a far cry from that version of himself in 2025, a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to lock back in at the plate.
It could also be in the best interest of the White Sox to trade Robert. Chicago has to decide whether to pick up the club option in his contract that would pay him $20 million in 2026, or else let him become a free agent after this season. Trading him would make that decision another team's to figure out.