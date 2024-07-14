Fastball

Chicago White Sox Take Exciting Pitcher in First Round of MLB Draft

With the No. 5 pick in the MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox selected left-hander Hagen Smith of Arkansas. Here's what you need to know:

Brady Farkas

Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitches against LSU during the SEC Tournament elimination game Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Hoover Met.
Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitches against LSU during the SEC Tournament elimination game Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox, mired in the worst season in all of baseball this year, saw their future get a little bit brighter on Sunday night.

The White Sox selected left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith out of the University of Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the MLB Draft.

By taking a college arm, the White Sox likely get a guy who can come to the majors sooner. Perhaps he can help alleviate the loss of Dylan Cease, who was traded away this past offseason. Furthermore, in the trade of Cease, the Sox received young pitcher Drew Thorpe. Now, Sox fans can envision a top of the rotation in a few years that includes Smith and Thorpe.

Smith was listed as the No. 5 prospect on the MLB.com draft board. Here's a portion of his MLB.com draft profile:

... He won Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year honors and led NCAA Division I in average-against (.144) and strikeout rate (17.3 per nine innings), setting a record in the latter category.

Smith operates at 94-97 mph and touches 100 with his fastball, which plays up because his funky delivery creates deception and riding action. His best offering is an 83-87 mph slider, which features sweep and depth while destroying lefties and keeping righties at bay, and he also can turn it into a cutter that reaches 91 mph. He uses an upper-80s splitter as a change of pace, and while he struggles to locate it well, it has intriguing tumble when it's on.

If the White Sox trade away players like Garrett Crochet and Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, there may even more talent to pair with Smith at the minor league level for the White Sox.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News