Chicago White Sox Take Exciting Pitcher in First Round of MLB Draft
The Chicago White Sox, mired in the worst season in all of baseball this year, saw their future get a little bit brighter on Sunday night.
The White Sox selected left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith out of the University of Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the MLB Draft.
By taking a college arm, the White Sox likely get a guy who can come to the majors sooner. Perhaps he can help alleviate the loss of Dylan Cease, who was traded away this past offseason. Furthermore, in the trade of Cease, the Sox received young pitcher Drew Thorpe. Now, Sox fans can envision a top of the rotation in a few years that includes Smith and Thorpe.
Smith was listed as the No. 5 prospect on the MLB.com draft board. Here's a portion of his MLB.com draft profile:
... He won Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year honors and led NCAA Division I in average-against (.144) and strikeout rate (17.3 per nine innings), setting a record in the latter category.
Smith operates at 94-97 mph and touches 100 with his fastball, which plays up because his funky delivery creates deception and riding action. His best offering is an 83-87 mph slider, which features sweep and depth while destroying lefties and keeping righties at bay, and he also can turn it into a cutter that reaches 91 mph. He uses an upper-80s splitter as a change of pace, and while he struggles to locate it well, it has intriguing tumble when it's on.
If the White Sox trade away players like Garrett Crochet and Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, there may even more talent to pair with Smith at the minor league level for the White Sox.
