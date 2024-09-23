Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Edgar Quero Joins Taxi Squad, Could Make MLB Debut
The Chicago White Sox are adding catcher Edgar Quero to their taxi squad for the remainder of the 2024 regular season, Francys Romero reported Sunday night.
MLB.com's Scott Merkin later confirmed Romero's report.
Quero is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Chicago's farm system. MLB Pipeline has him pegged as the No. 59 prospect in baseball, which is ninth-highest among catchers.
The 21-year-old backstop made the leap to Triple-A in July, but he hit the injured list with a back issue in August. He missed nearly a month of action before getting activated and rejoining the lineup on Sept. 19.
Should Quero get added to the White Sox's active roster over the next seven days, he would be making his MLB debut.
Chicago acquired Quero at the 2023 trade deadline. The Los Angeles Angels sent him and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush to the White Sox in exchange for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López, both of whom they waived a month later.
Quero was a .280 hitter with an .870 OPS in the Angels' farm system, averaging 18 home runs, 103 RBI and 11 stolen bases per 162 games. Since joining the White Sox organization, Quero has hit .279 with an .812 OPS, all while averaging 24 home runs, 116 RBI and one stolen base per 162 games.
After batting .275 with an .822 OPS with Double-A Birmingham through the first half of 2024, Quero has gone on to hit .295 with an .845 OPS with Triple-A Charlotte. Baseball America named him the White Sox 2024 Minor League Player of the Year on Monday.
Korey Lee and Chuckie Robinson have been splitting time as Chicago's starting catcher as of late, all while the team has continued to make history with its losing efforts. Perhaps giving Quero a chance or two down the stretch could bring a little bit of positivity to the White Sox's final week of action, even if he won't erase their all-time horrific record.
The White Sox are scheduled to open a three-game home series with the Angels on Tuesday, making Quero's potential MLB debut an even juicier storyline to follow.
