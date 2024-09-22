Chicago White Sox Tie 1962 New York Mets For Most Losses in a Season in Modern History
The Chicago White Sox lost to the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon 4-2 at Petco Park. With the loss, the White Sox fell to 36-120 on the season.
That 120 losses now ties the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in a season in modern baseball history.
The White Sox had a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning but the bullpen fell apart as it has so many times, surrendering three runs in the bottom half of the eighth.
Frasier Ellard suffered the loss, falling to 2-3 on the season with a 3.38 ERA.
As an organization, the White Sox collapse has been incredible. The team made the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021 but has suffered massive amounts of underperformance since then. Guys like Luis Robert Jr. have regressed this season while Yoan Moncada has barely been on the field because of injury. Furthermore, the White Sox have elected to trade away several valuable contributors over the last calendar year including Dylan Cease, Aaron Bummer, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Gregory Santos, Jake Burger, Eloy Jimenez and Jake Burger. They also dealt Reynaldo Lopez and saw longtime closer Liam Hendriks leave in free agency.
The White Sox have six games left in the season. They will play the Los Angeles Angels for a new series beginning on Tuesday in Chicago. They will finish out the season next weekend against the Detroit Tigers, and then it will be off to the offseason where they will figure out how to get better in 2025.