Chicago White Sox Trade Backup Catcher Chuckie Robinson to Los Angeles Angels
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced Wednesday.
In return, Los Angeles is sending cash considerations back to Chicago.
Robinson, who just turned 30 years old this week, appeared in 26 games for the White Sox in 2024. He hit .129 with a .326 OPS and a -0.5 WAR, striking out 20 times and walking five times across his 76 big league plate appearances.
Chicago inked Robinson to a minor league contract last December, then added him to their 40-man roster in June. Robinson was promoted to the active roster when Martín Maldonado got released in July, and he split time with Korey Lee behind the plate for the rest of the season.
That marked Robinson's first taste of MLB action since 2022, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds' organization.
The Reds poached Robinson from the Houston Astros in the minor league portion of the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. It took a season-and-a-half before Robinson made his MLB debut, and he wound up hitting .136 with two home runs, five RBI, a .407 OPS and a -0.5 WAR in 25 games that year.
Over the last three seasons, Robinson has appeared in 183 contests at the Triple-A level. He has hit .272 with a .753 OPS in those games, racking up 22 home runs, 25 doubles and 118 RBI along the way.
Robinson now joins former top prospect Logan O'Hoppe and free agent acquisition Travis d'Arnaud as the only backstops on the Angels' 40-man roster. It is unlikely Robinson earns an Opening Day roster spot – given O'Hoppe's pedigree and d'Arnaud's freshly-signed $12 million contract – but he should at least serve as solid organizational depth and injury insurance.
Los Angeles designated right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel for assignment in order to make room for Robinson on their 40-man roster.
Chicago, meanwhile, has Lee in line to start at catcher again in 2025. The White Sox also traded for 30-year-old Matt Thaiss on Tuesday, a few weeks after the Angels sent him to the Chicago Cubs.
Thaiss appeared in 245 games for the Angels between 2019 and 2024.
Also in the mix to get time at catcher for the White Sox is Kyle Teel, who was one of the top prospects Chicago got back from the Boston Red Sox in last week's blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade. The 22-year-old Teel is ranked as the No. 25 prospect in all of baseball.
