Chicago White Sox Veteran Hurler, Trade Candidate Set to Miss Rest of Season with Injury
The 2024 season is coming to an end for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who is going to miss the rest of the year with a neck injury.
Per Sox Insider James Fegan on social media:
From White Sox:
Mike Clevinger will undergo disc replacement surgery on his neck on August 1 and will miss the remainder of the season.
Clevinger pitched in Chicago during the 2023 season and came back for the 2024 campaign, but it didn't go as planned. The 33-year-old only made four starts, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. He didn't pitch enough to contribute to the team, and he didn't pitch well enough or stay healthy enough to get traded at the deadline, which would have helped both parties.
This was the eighth major league season that Clevinger had appeared in with the Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres and White Sox. He's 60-42 lifetime with a 3.51 ERA, though the last few years have been a struggle for him. After being traded to the Padres in 2020, Clevinger got hurt and missed all of 2021. He came back in 2022 to go 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA and then had a 3.77 with the White Sox last year. This year's frustrations are also rooted in injury.
Clevinger will be a free agent after the season and is likely to attract interest, although it could be on a minor league deal. He won a double-digit games in each year from 2017-2019 with the Idians. He helped Cleveland get to the 2016 World Series.
