Cincinnati Reds Legend Barry Larkin Working to Bring MLB Team to Orlando
Cincinnati Reds legend and Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin is now part of the group dedicated to trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando, Fla.
The Orlando Dreamers announced Larkin as part of their group this week.
Per the press release:
"I spent considerable time talking to key people in Major League Baseball, including Commissioner Manfred, before committing to join the Orlando Dreamers' effort. There were many phone calls to Jim, asking detailed questions concerning the approach, the accomplishments to date, and the strategies moving forward. It became immediately apparent that Orlando has the most compelling market in the country to be the next MLB franchise location. Further, the unmatched proposed stadium location in the heart of the tourist corridor, combined with the dramatic initial domed stadium design and planned adjacent local commuter/high speed rail station, provide a huge competitive advantage compared to other metro areas that might be interested in pursuing a team. The strategies and backgrounds of the key people involved with the Dreamers' effort gave me full confidence that with appropriate support from the media, the community, and government officials that Orlando will secure a Major League Baseball franchise before the end of this decade. At this stage in my career, nothing could be more exciting than being a key part of this effort in my adopted home of Orlando, Florida."
It's unknown if Major League Baseball is seriously considering Orlando, considering there are already two franchises in Florida, both of which struggle with attendance issues as is. However, there are groups trying to bring franchises to new locations, and we've heard extensively about efforts to get a team in Nashville.
It's unknown if these efforts involve a team relocating or MLB expansion.
As for Larkin, he was a 19-year veteran, spending every season with the Reds. A lifetime .295 hitter, he was a 12-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time Gold Glover, an MVP and a World Series champion (1990).
