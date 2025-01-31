Former Chicago White Sox Reliever Kendall Graveman Generating Free Agent Buzz, Per ESPN
Former Chicago White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman is drawing real interest on the free agent market, per a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
With relievers going off the board, one guy getting a lot of late interest is Kendall Graveman who is healthy after missing last season with a shoulder injury. Had back-to-back years of 60-plus appearances before going down. Lots of teams looking for set-up men after several closers have signed here recently.
The 34-year-old is a nine-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and White Sox. He signed a two-year deal with the White Sox before the 2022 season and then was traded back to Houston in 2023. With Chicago, he was 6-8 in 110 games. He had a 3.30 ERA and 14 saves. Lifetime, he's 37-43 with a 3.95.
Formerly a starter, he transitioned to a full-time reliever in 2020 with the Mariners, revolutionizing his career. When healthy, he features an upper-90s power sinker and a slider.
As Graveman looks to rebuild his career, it would be interesting to see if the White Sox give him a call once again. He'd be able to serve as the team's closer and would be a good trade chip at the deadline.
We don't have an indication of which teams are currently interested in his services.
Spring training camps begin in less than two weeks, so logic would dictate that he could be interested in making a decision sooner rather than later.
Opening Day is March 27.
