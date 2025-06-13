Cincinnati Reds' Pitcher Wade Miley Denies Any Wrongdoing in Tyler Skaggs Allegations
One day after being named as an early drug source for the now-deceased Tyler Skaggs, Cincinnati Reds' pitcher Wade Miley denied any wrongdoing.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the information on Friday afternoon after Miley spoke briefly to the media.
"I hate what happened to Tyler," Miley told reporters on Friday, June 13, a day after The Athletic reported that Miley’s name surfaced in new court filings. "It sucks. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
"But I'm not going to sit here and talk about things that somebody might have said about me or whatnot.
"I was never a witness for any of this. I've never been accused of any wrongdoing."
Miley's connection to Skaggs's drug use first surfaced on Thursday morning in that report from The Athletic. Skaggs's family is suing the Los Angeles Angels in a wrongful death suit for $210 million.
Skaggs and Miley were previously teammates in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Skaggs died at the age of 27 from an overdose in July of 2019.
A seven-year veteran of the Diamondbacks (2012-2013) and Los Angeles Angels (2014-2019), he was 28-38 lifetime with a 4.41 ERA. He made 96 career starts and won a career-high eight games in 2018.
As for Miley, he's now in his 15th year with the Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Reds, and Chicago Cubs. He was an All-Star in 2012 and has gone 109-99 in his career.
He was with the Diamondbacks from 2011-2014 and overlapped with Skaggs during both of his big-league seasons.
We'll have more information on this story as it becomes available.