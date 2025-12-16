Mariners' Disappointing Trade Acquisition Reportedly Signing With Reds

Contending teams are wise to take some swings at the trade deadline every year, and that doesn't mean they all have to hit.

The Seattle Mariners made some excellent trades this year, most notably the deal that landed Josh Naylor, their new long-term starting first baseman, from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trading for left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson was much less successful.

Ferguson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30 for right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez. In 25 regular-season games for Seattle, he posted a 3.27 ERA, but he allowed five earned runs, including a home run, in just 2 2/3 playoff appearances.

Ferguson departs Seattle, signs with Reds

All season, the Mariners struggled to find a second lefty reliever to pair with setup man Gabe Speier, and Ferguson proved he couldn't be trusted to handle that duty when it counted the most. But the seven-year veteran was bound to find a new opportunity for the coming season, and on Tuesday, that's just what he did.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ferguson and the Cincinnati Reds agreed on a contract for the upcoming season. The deal was pending a physical, and at the time of publication, length and salary were not yet public.

Before Ferguson departed, the Mariners seemingly found his replacement as the bullpen's second lefty. Seattle acquired hard-throwing ground ball specialist Jose A. Ferrer in a somewhat controversial trade that sent top catching prospect Harry Ford to the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, Ferguson's Major League Baseball passport is quickly gaining a lot of stamps, as after spending five consecutive seasons at the beginning of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's played for the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Pirates, Mariners, and now the Reds.

It's doubtful the Mariners made a pursuit of Ferguson, and now that he's in the National League, they won't likely have to see him in any meaningful games. The two teams play a series in Seattle during the regular season just a week before the trade deadline, so perhaps in some far-flung scenario, the Mariners will be thinking about trying to acquire him again.

