Cincinnati Reds Release Statement on Dave Parker Getting Elected to Hall of Fame
On Sunday night, former major league stars Dave Parker and Dick Allen learned that they had earned election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The two were put in through the Classic Era Committee and will be inducted as part of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 27, 2025.
The 73-year-old Parker spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.
A lifetime .290 hitter, he popped 339 homers and was a seven-time All-Star. Furthermore, he was a two-time batting champion, a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, a three-time Silver Slugger and a seven-time All-Star. He also won the National League MVP for the Pirates in 1978 and was a two-time World Series champion.
After the news was released, the Reds put out a nice statement on social media:
"We are thrilled that Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker, a dominant fixture in the Reds lineup fro 1984-87 and one of the most intimidating hitters of his era, was selected for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame," said Reds Hall of Fame Executive Director Rick Walls."
"Parker attended Courter Tech High School in Cincinnati and after a remarkable 19-year major lague career chose to make Cincinnati his home, where he was remained a fixture in the community and a steadfast supporter and ambassador for Reds and local baseball. We couldn't be happier for Dave and his family!"
The rest of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced in January. Ichiro Suzuki figures to be a lock to get in on the first-ballot while Billy Wagner will try to break the door down as well.
