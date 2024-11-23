Cincinnati Reds Reportedly Hire Former Red Sox Star, Cubs Coach Mike Napoli
Mike Napoli is set to join the Cincinnati Reds "in some capacity," WEEI's Rob Bradford reported Saturday morning.
Napoli spent the past five seasons on the Chicago Cubs' coaching staff, initially as a quality assurance coach under manager David Ross. He became the Cubs' first base coach in 2022, and he even hung around in that position when Craig Counsell replaced Ross last fall.
Chicago dismissed Napoli in October, though, leaving him free to join any team in MLB. The Reds, who lured former Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona out of retirement, were the team to scoop up the 43-year-old, apparently.
Napoli spent 12 seasons in the big leagues before he got into coaching, starting with his five-year stint with the Los Angeles Angels. From there, the catcher spent two seasons with the Texas Rangers and ascended to All-Star status.
The Red Sox brought Napoli in ahead of the 2013 campaign, which ended in them winning their third World Series championship in 10 years. Francona had been Boston's manager for the first two titles, but he had left the organization two years earlier.
Ross was also on that team, splitting time behind the plate with Jarrod Saltalamacchia as Napoli moved to first base.
Napoli eventually found his way to Cleveland, where he played under Francona during the 2016 season. The Guardians went on to win the AL pennant and lose in the World Series to the Cubs, who had Ross in place as their backup catcher.
It remains to be seen what role Napoli is set to fill for the Reds, considering most of their coaching staff was announced earlier this month. Brad Mills was brought on to split bench coach duties with Freddie Benavides – a holdover from David Bell's time in Cincinnati – while Collin Cowgill was retained as the team's first base coach.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.