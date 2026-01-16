Mariners Acquire 27-Year-Old Flamethrower From Reds
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the top contenders in the American League for a few years, but last season was their best chance to make a run at the World Series. They made a few aggressive moves at the trade deadline to bring in Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. But they still came up short of an AL pennant and World Series title.
Going into this offseason, it was clear the Mariners needed to make some more upgrades if they wanted to get over the hump and back into the postseason. They were able to retain Naylor on a massive deal in free agency, but Jorge Polanco left. Suárez remains on the open market, as of Thursday.
The Mariners are going to need to make more moves down the stretch. On Thursday, they took a small step in the right direction.
Mariners add former Reds pitcher Yosver Zulueta
Baseball reporter Francys Romero reported that the Mariners acquired relief pitcher Yosver Zulueta from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Zulueta was designated for assignment by the Reds after the team added Pierce Johnson.
Zulueta, 27, is a hard throwing righty with some big league experience. He hasn't been dominant in his time with the Reds, but the Mariners seem like a much better pitching factory than Cincinnati. Plus, Seattle is much more pitcher-friendly than Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.
The righty has been excellent in Triple-A over the last few seasons, but he's struggled a bit at the big-league level. His struggles are apparent, but not overwhelming. He's likely one or two adjustments away from being a dominant big league reliever.
He features a fastball near triple digits with an excellent movement profile. Zulueta also features a sinker, slider, and changeup. If he can develop solid feel for two or three pitches, he could quickly work his way into Seattle's bullpen.
Either way, the Mariners are headed in the right direction. If they can continue to add to their roster, they will be back in the postseason again next season.
