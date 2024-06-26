Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Takes Batting Practice Prior to Yankees-Mets
Ahead of the first Subway Series matchup of 2024, one of the NBA's biggest stars got to have a bit of fun down on the field.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was in attendance for the New York Mets' game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday night. He was wearing a Robin Ventura Mets jersey, paying homage to the third baseman who played in Queens from 1999 to 2001.
Mitchell was even given the chance to go through some batting practice. Despite shooting with his right hand on the basketball court, Mitchell is apparently a left-handed hitter.
NBA Draft prospect and former Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard was at Citi Field as well, donning one of the Mets' new City Connect uniforms. Sheppard was there to throw out the first pitch, but he made sure to get a picture with Mitchell before his big moment.
Mitchell has strong ties to baseball, ones that explain his allegiances to the Mets.
Donovan Mitchell Sr. was a minor leaguer in the Houston Astros' farm system between 1992 to 1998. He joined the Mets' organization as a minor league coach and manager in 1999, and he has been New York's senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion and player relations since 2021.
The younger Donovan Mitchell was at Citi Field in 2023 as well, catching Rick Pitino's ceremonial first pitch. Mitchell played for Pitino at Louisville before he became the coach at St. John's, just 6 miles away from the Mets' home ballpark.
The Mets lost that game to the Yankees 7-6.
This time around, the Mets got out to a 3-0 lead. Mitchell was more than happy to share his thoughts in real time, adding some commentary on social media during the game.
