Cleveland Guardians All-Star José Ramírez Joins 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Field
Two years after he fell short at Dodger Stadium, José Ramírez is giving the Home Run Derby another shot.
Ramírez announced Tuesday that he would be participating in the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. The Cleveland Guardians third baseman will also be taking part in the MLB All-Star Game the next day, having already earned a spot in the American League's starting lineup.
Back in 2022, Ramírez made his Home Run Derby debut. He fell in the first round to then-Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, who went on to win the event.
Six of the eight spots in the 2024 Home Run Derby field have now been claimed. Ramírez joins Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
Ramírez is batting .269 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, an .846 OPS and a 2.9 WAR through 86 games this season. His 23 homers are currently tied for fourth most in the league.
For his career, Ramírez has racked up 1,420 hits, 239 home runs, 822 RBI, 218 stolen bases and a 48.4 WAR while batting .278 with an .854 OPS. He is a six-time All-Star with four Silver Sluggers, and he has placed top-10 in AL MVP voting in six of the last season years.
While Ramírez only ranks 22nd among active players in career home runs, he is one of just five active players with 200 home runs, 200 stolen bases and 1,400 hits in his career.
Albert Belle and Jim Thome routinely represented Cleveland in the Home Run Derby throughout the 1990s, while Manny Ramirez, Grady Sizemore and Carlos Santana have all taken part as well. Still, though, no Guardians player has ever emerged victorious, giving José Ramírez a chance to make franchise history next Monday.
