Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez Makes Bold Statement After Bases Loaded Walk
According to José Ramírez, the Cleveland Guardians have an all-time slugger in their lineup – himself.
Ramírez drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth inning of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Angels. Reliever Matt Moore – who had just entered the game – hardly gave him anything to swing at, either, tossing four consecutive pitches well outside the zone.
That brought a run in, putting the Guardians on top 5-2. It did, however, prevent Cleveland from plating multiple runs, as the rally ended then and there with a pair of strikeouts.
Cleveland.com reporter Paul Hoynes wrote after the game that Ramírez "got the Barry Bonds treatment." Hoynes told Ramírez as much in the clubhouse, and the beat writer shared what the slugger said in response on The Cleveland Baseball Talk Podcast on Monday.
"I'm better than Barry Bonds," Ramírez said, per Hoynes.
Ramírez even made the statement in perfect english, despite typically speaking to the media through a translator.
Ramírez may not have the accolades and career stats that Bonds did, but he has certainly been on fire as of late.
Over his last 21 appearances, Ramírez is batting .329 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, four stolen bases and an 1.157 OPS. Stretched over a full 162-game season, that production would put Ramírez on pace for a 77-home run, 224-RBI campaign.
Those are the kind of numbers that even Bonds could hardly approach in his prime. The 14-time All-Star and seven-time MVP did finish his career with 762 home runs, though – more than anyone else in baseball history.
Bonds also owns the career records for walks with 2,558 and intentional walks with 688.
Ramírez, meanwhile, led the AL with 20 intentional walks in 2022, then did it again with 22 in 2023. He only has two so far in 2024, but the walk he drew with the bases loaded Sunday certainly appeared to be somewhat intentional.
Through 53 games this season, Ramírez leads MLB with 54 RBI. No one else has more than 47.
Since making his MLB debut with the Guardians back in 2013, Ramírez is a .278 hitter with 231 home runs, 800 RBI, 210 stolen bases, an .854 OPS and a 47.4 WAR. He is a five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, and he could easily add to those totals in 2024 if he keeps up this torrid pace.
