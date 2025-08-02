San Francisco Giants Legend Soaks Up Spotlight With Country Star Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen, who put on his first of two shows in Santa Clara on Friday night, pulled out all the stops to get Levi's Stadium on its feet.
The top-selling country artist made sure to play to the crowd, entering the venue alongside two icons of San Francisco sports. Wallen had former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young on his right and former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds on his left as he prepared for his first show of the weekend, with all three greeting the rowdy crowd on the big screen.
Bonds played for the Giants from 1993 through 2007. He left San Francisco as MLB's all-time home run leader, although he was passed over for Hall of Fame induction due to his ties to performance-enhancing drugs.
Still, the Giants retired Bonds' No. 25 jersey number in 2018. The 61-year-old remains a fan-favorite in the Bay Area, even if he didn't lead his team to a championship the way that Young did on the gridiron.
