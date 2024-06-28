Colorado Rockies Call Up Infield Prospect Aaron Schunk to Make MLB Debut
The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of infielder Aaron Schunk from Triple-A Albuquerque, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Schunk is currently ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the Rockies' farm system.
While Schunk is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, he will be making his MLB debut if he gets subbed in off the bench. The soon-to-be 27-year-old rookie will wear jersey No. 30.
Colorado designated infielder Alan Trejo for assignment in order to free up space for Schunk on the 26 and 40-man rosters. Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, meanwhile, has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque alongside Schunk.
Schunk was Colorado's second round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, joining the Rockies out of the University of Georgia. In 154 games with the Bulldogs, Schunk hit .312 with 19 home runs, 114 RBI and an .823 OPS, on top of boasting a 2.79 ERA, 1.026 WHIP and 20 saves across 38 career relief appearances.
While Schunk hasn't pitched an inning since turning pro, he did continue to put up solid numbers at the plate in the minors.
Schunk's batting average has gone up every year since the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign, and his OPS has been on a steady incline as he has progressed from level to level. Since arriving in Albuquerque in 2023, Schunk has hit .291 with 21 home runs, 120 RBI, 23 stolen bases and an .810 OPS.
In the 69 appearances Schunk made this season before he was called up, he was batting .291 with seven home runs, 43 RBI, 11 stolen bases and an .808 OPS. He also hit .273 with six RBI and a .647 OPS in 20 Cactus League contests back in Spring Training.
Now, Schunk is set to get his first taste of the real big leagues. He is primarily a third baseman, but he has plenty of experience at second base and recently added shortstop to his repertoire as well, so he has a few paths to seeing action.
First pitch for what could turn out to be Schunk's MLB debut is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
