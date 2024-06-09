Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs Actively Discussing Elías Díaz Trade, Per Reports
Elías Díaz is in the midst of a career year with the Colorado Rockies, but the Chicago Cubs are reportedly attempting to swoop in and snag the veteran catcher.
Hot Stove Cubbies' Sean Chapin followed up on a report from ESPN 1000's David Kaplan earlier in the week, confirming that the Cubs were in active trade talks with the Rockies in regards to Díaz.
Díaz isn't the only catcher the Cubs are pursuing on the trade market, apparently. Chapin added that Chicago has had conversations with the Toronto Blue Jays about Danny Jansen, as well initial talks with the Oakland Athletics about Shea Langeliers.
On top of that, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday morning that the Cubs have privately discussed trading for Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Those negotiations don't appear to be going anywhere for the time being, though, leaving Díaz as the top option for the Cubs.
Díaz is batting .301 with five home runs, 27 RBI, a .791 OPS and a 1.4 WAR. He is on pace to record career-highs in batting average, OPS+ and WAR, in addition to his most defensive runs saved behind the plate since 2021.
Last season, Díaz made his first All-Star appearance. He finished 2023 with a .267 batting average, 14 home runs, 72 RBI, .745 OPS and a 1.4 WAR.
Díaz is in his fifth season with the Rockies, following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 33-year-old backstop is in the final season of a three-year, $14.5 million contract extension he inked with Colorado in November 2021. He will be a free agent this coming offseason, which could impact the Rockies' willingness to trade him and what the Cubs are willing to give up to get him.
Chicago has been leaning on 25-year-old sophomore Miguel Amaya and 36-year-old veteran Yan Gomes at catcher this season. The pair is batting a combined .179 with a .496 OPS, as the Cubs are sitting fourth in the NL Central at 31-34.
Colorado, meanwhile, has the second-worst record in the National League at 23-41. FanGraphs' latest projections give the Rockies a 0.0% chance of making the postseason.
