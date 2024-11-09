Colorado Rockies Claim Journeyman Reliever Jimmy Herget Off Waivers From Chicago Cubs
The Colorado Rockies have claimed right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the team announced Friday.
Herget, 31, was designated for assignment back on Nov. 4. The Cubs bumped him off their 40-man roster when they claimed left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers and reinstated eight players from the 60-day injured list.
That left Herget up for grabs, and the Rockies are the ones who took a flier on the journeyman reliever.
Herget spent just two months in the Cubs' organization, making four appearances for Triple-A Iowa. He was with the Atlanta Braves and their minor league affiliates for most of 2024.
In eight games of big league action this year, Herget went 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.237 WHIP, 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.1 WAR. He also went 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.472 WHIP and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with Triple-A Gwinett.
Herget was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels in April, marking an end to his three-year tenure with the club.
After making his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, the former sixth round pick found his way to the Texas Rangers via the waiver wire. Herget went 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA 0.4 WAR in 2020, then struggled to open 2021 and wound up joining the Angels that summer.
Herget went 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA, 0.913 WHIP and 2.3 WAR in 2022, making 49 appearances for the Halos. He wound up pitching in 92 games during his time in Anaheim, going 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.092 WHIP, 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.7 WAR.
For as up-and-down as Herget has been over the years, perhaps he can bring balance to a Colorado bullpen that has struggled for seasons on end. Rockies relievers combined to have the worst ERA in MLB at 5.41 in 2024, matching their league-worst mark from the year prior.
