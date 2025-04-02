Colorado Rockies Don't Have Any Top 100 Players in MLB, Per Updated ESPN Rankings
In case starting the season 1-3 wasn't discouraging enough, the Colorado Rockies were dealt a tough blow by the Worldwide Leader in Sports on Wednesday.
ESPN has revealed its MLB Rank 2025, a list of the top 100 players in baseball based on the input of over 60 of the outlet's experts. Not one player who appeared on the list currently plays for the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies are joined by the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox as the only teams without any representatives. The Oakland Athletics were in the same boat last year alongside Colorado and Washington, but the A's now have Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler and Mason Miller ranked inside the top 100.
This marks the third year in a row that the Rockies were left out of the rankings entirely.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and Buster Olney cited St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez as the most notable snubs, suggesting that there weren't any Colorado players who narrowly missed the cut either.
If any Rockies were to have made the list, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, third baseman Ryan McMahon and outfielder Brenton Doyle would have been the most likely candidates. Tovar and Doyle each won Gold Gloves in 2024, while McMahon cleared 20 home runs for the fifth non-COVID season in a row.
Meanwhile, the rest of the NL West dominated the rankings.
The Los Angeles Dodgers led the way with nine top 100 players. The Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres had four apiece. The San Francisco Giants had three, which was still tied for 13th-most in MLB.
