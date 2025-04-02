Boston Red Sox Ink Top Prospect Kristian Campbell to Long-Term Extension
The Boston Red Sox have signed second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year extension, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Campbell's contract includes club options for 2033 and 2034. He was initially slated to reach free agency after the 2030 season, so the Red Sox essentially came away with two-to-four additional years of team control.
Per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith, the deal is worth $60 million guaranteed.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo laid out the full structure of the contract, which features a $2 million signing bonus. Campbell will make roughly $1 million in 2025, $2 million in 2026, $3 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, $6 million in 2029, $9 million in 2030, $13 million in 2031 and $16 million in 2032. The 2033 option is worth $19 million, with a $4 million buyout, while the 2034 option is worth $21 million.
The final two guaranteed years and both option years featuring escalators that could net Campbell a maximum of $2 million in additional earnings a season, depending on how he performs in MVP and All-Star voting.
The 22-year-old is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Boston's farm system and the No. 7 prospect in baseball. He made his MLB debut on Opening Day, and has proceeded to hit .375 with an 1.188 OPS in his first week of big league action.
In 137 career minor league appearances, Campbell hit .327 with 21 home runs, 36 doubles, 82 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and a .986 OPS.
The Red Sox have consistently handed out lucrative extensions since trading away Mookie Betts in 2020 and letting Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency in 2022.
Rafael Devers signed a $313.5 million deal in 2023, keeping him in Boston for another decade. Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela each got extensions in 2024, long before they were due to hit arbitration. Garrett Crochet, who came over in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox in December, inked a $170 million contract on Monday.
Bello signed for six years and $55 million, while Rafaela signed for eight years and $50 million. Campbell outdid both of his teammates at the negotiating table, securing paydays for up to a decade in the process.
The Red Sox, on the other hand, have finally locked up an everyday second baseman, filling a hole that has been open since Dustin Pedroia's knee surgery in 2017.
Should Boston pick up both of Campbell's option years, he would not reach free agency until he is 32 years old.
