Colorado Rockies Draft Pick Signs Record-Setting Bonus
The Colorado Rockies have come to a record-setting agreement with recent draft pick Charlie Condon of Georgia.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the two sides have agreed to the biggest draft bonus in baseball history, tied with what Chase Burns just got from the Cincinnati Reds.
The Colorado Rockies and slugger Charlie Condon are in agreement on a deal for a $9.25M signing bonus, sources tell ESPN. Condon, taken No. 3 overall, matches the bonus of the No. 2 pick, Chase Burns, also repped by Vayner Sports. It's the biggest draft bonus in MLB history.
Both of these deals are bigger than what Paul Skenes got from the Pittsburgh Pirates after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023.
Condon was ranked the No. 2 prospect in draft by MLB.com. Capable of playing both outfield and third base, he led Georgia to the Super Regionals in 2024.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
He has top-of-the-scale raw power that plays from foul pole to foul pole and his combination of bat speed, strength and leverage in his 6-foot-6 frame allows him to mishit balls yet still drive them out of the park. Despite his long arms, he keeps his right-handed swing relatively compact and controls the strike zone while repeatedly making loud contact against all types of pitching.
Condon won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation's best player this past season. He led the NCAA in batting at .443 and also hit 37 home runs to lead the nation.
His already prodigious power should play extremely well at Coors Field. Given the current trajectory of recent draft picks, Condon could be up in the majors as early as next season.
