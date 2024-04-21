Colorado Rockies Get Walk-Off Win After Controversial Umpire Call
The Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon, 2-1 in 10 innings, during Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field.
The Rockies won because they scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning - the game-winner which came on a single from Ryan McMahon.
However, the lead up to the finale was even more dramatic than the win itself. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, catcher Jacob Stallings appeared to hit a walk-off home run that would have won the game 1-0, but he was called out because of fan interference.
You can see the play below, courtesy of the Talkin' Baseball "X" account:
In real time, it appeared as if left fielder Dylan Moore knocked the ball back in play, but upon seeing a replay, it was clear that Moore hadn't ever touched the ball. The umpiring crew back in New York clearly ruled that the fan reached into the field of play and made contact with Moore's arm as he was going to attempt to catch the ball. Even though it appeared that Moore wouldn't have had a play, the act of the fan reaching into the field of play is likely what triggered the ruling.
With the win, the Rockies are now 5-16 on the season. The Mariners dropped to 10-11 because of the loss.
Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET as Emerson Hancock goes for Seattle against Rockies' righty Peter Lambert.
The Mariners will have an off day on Monday while Colorado will host the Padres.
