Colorado Rockies Re-Sign Catcher Jacob Stallings Following Career Year
The Colorado Rockies have re-signed catcher Jacob Stallings to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Stallings signed a one-year deal with the Rockies back in January, collecting $1.5 million in his first season with the club. The backstop had a $1.5 million mutual option for 2025, but he declined his half of it, collected a $500K buyout, and hit the free agent market once again.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Stallings' new contract will net him $2 million in 2025. He will once again have a mutual option for 2026, this time worth $2 million with a $500K buyout.
Stallings had a career year in 2024, batting .263 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, an .810 OPS and a 1.7 WAR across 82 games. He performed admirably enough that the Rockies were even willing to part ways with All-Star catcher Elias Díaz in August.
That showing came off the back of two lackluster campaigns with the Miami Marlins, when Stallings hit .210 with seven home runs, 54 RBI, a .576 OPS and a -1.4 WAR in 202 games.
Stallings got his start with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, but he didn't become a regular big league player until 2019. Then, in the 225 games he appeared in between 2019 to 2021, Stallings hit .251 with 17 home runs, 84 RBI, a .705 OPS and a 5.5 WAR.
Over the course of his nine seasons in the majors, Stallings has racked up $9.8 million in career earnings. He also has a Gold Glove to his name, earning the award in 2021 thanks to his 2.3 defensive WAR and 21 defensive runs saved.
One month out from his 32nd birthday, Stallings has secured another payday. He figures to split time behind the dish with 23-year-old top prospect Drew Romo, who made his MLB debut in August.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.