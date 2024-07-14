Colorado Rockies Select Georgia OF Charlie Condon in 1st Round of 2024 MLB Draft
The Colorado Rockies selected University of Georgia outfielder Charlie Condon with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday.
MLB.com had Condon ranked as the No. 2 prospect in this year's draft pool. The former walk-on spent three seasons in Athens, slowly becoming one of the most dangerous hitters in the nation.
Condon redshirted the 2022 campaign, then earned unanimous National Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. He swept the national honors in 2024, most notably winning SEC Player of the Year and the Golden Spikes Award.
In 116 games of NCAA action, Condon hit .410 with a 1.433 OPS. He racked up 181 hits, 62 home runs, 145 RBI and 401 total bases, breaking countless records in the process.
Condon recorded more walks than strikeouts in his collegiate career, drawing 90 bases on balls while striking out just 86 times.
The 6-foot-6 right-handed slugger is now the highest-drafted player in the history of Georgia Bulldogs baseball.
The Rockies have the second-largest bonus pool of any franchise this season at roughly $17.2 million. The No. 3 pick alone boasts a $9.1 million slot value, although it remains to be seen how much Condon signs for.
Colorado was tied with Oakland and Kansas City for the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick, and it earned a higher selection than both teams at the lottery last December. That started the Rockies down the path towards Condon, who will immediately become one of the top prospects in their farm system.
The 21-year-old outfielder also has experience at first and third base.
