Colorado Rockies' Troy Tulowitzki, Carlos González Won't Make Hall of Fame in 2025
The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 won't be revealed for another couple weeks, but one thing is for certain: Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos González will not be part of it.
The pair of Colorado Rockies icons were added to the ballot for the first time in November, giving them a shot at joining Todd Helton and Larry Walker in Cooperstown. And yet, their hopes have been dashed with plenty of time to spare.
There have been 97 ballots made public by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America – plus another six anonymous ones – out of the estimated final total of 388. Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker has all the data, giving an updated look at every players' standing.
Neither Tulowitzki nor González has appeared on a single ballot thus far.
Even if they earn votes from all 285 writers who have yet to submit their ballots, they would max out at 73.5%. As a result, Tulowitzki and González have effectively been mathematically eliminated from Hall of Fame contention this year, since they need to reach 75.0% to get inducted.
That isn't exactly shocking, since neither player was expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer anyways.
Tulowitzki hit .290 with 1,391 hits, 225 home runs, 780 RBI, 24 triples, 57 stolen bases, an .856 OPS and a 44.5 WAR in his career. He made five All-Star appearances, winning two Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves.
If it weren't for the injuries that defined his 30s and followed him from the Rockies to the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, perhaps Tulowitzki would have more Hall of Fame buzz.
González had a .285 batting average and an .843 OPS when he retired. He had racked up 1,432 hits, 234 home runs, 785 RBI, 40 triples, 122 stolen bases and a 24.4 WAR across 12 seasons, making three All-Star appearances with three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers and an NL batting title.
With a 2025 induction no longer in the picture, Tulowitzki and González can now shift their focus to just hanging around on the ballot another year. They need to appear on 5.0% of all ballots in order to clear that bar, which would mean getting 20 votes from the 285 remaining writers – or 7.0%.
If they fail to hit that threshold, Tulowitzki and González will no longer be eligible to get voted in by the BBWAA and would have to wait around for an era committee to decide their fate again sometime in the future.
