Rockies Sign Former Reds Outfielder Nick Martini to Minor League Contract
The Colorado Rockies are bringing yet another veteran bat down to Arizona next month.
Minutes after reporting that the Rockies had agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Keston Hiura, the Athletic's Mark Feinsand added that Colorado was also signing outfielder Nick Martini to a minor league contract.
Per Feinsand, both deals include invitations to Colorado's big league Spring Training camp in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Martini spent the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, initially joining the club on a minor league deal in 2023.
The Reds finally gave Martini a big league promotion that August, and he proceeded to hit .264 with six home runs, 16 RBI, a .912 OPS and 0.2 WAR in 29 games down the stretch. He carried that success into a hot start in 2025, crushing two home runs on Opening Day.
However, Martini underwent thumb surgery over the summer and missed several months of action. The veteran finished 2024 batting .212 with five home runs, 24 RBI, a .641 OPS and a -0.4 WAR in 52 games before he elected free agency in November.
The 81 games Martini appeared in with the Reds are more than he played for any other team. He found success in limited time as a rookie with the Oakland Athletics in 2018, only to get designated for assignment in 2019.
Martini, initially a draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, then bounced around between the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs before heading overseas in 2022. He revived his career in the Korea Baseball Organization, batting .296 with 16 home runs, 85 RBI, 12 stolen bases, an .825 OPS in 139 games with the NC Dinos.
That opened the door for Martini's semi-successful stint in Cincinnati and, eventually, the 34-year-old's deal with the Rockies.
Colorado has Brenton Doyle locked in as their everyday center fielder, but the rest of the depth chart is far less ironed out. Once-promising trade acquisition Nolan Jones, waiver wire reunion Sam Hilliard and former top prospect Jordan Beck are among those competing for playing time in the corner outfield spots.
