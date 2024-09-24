Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Announces Retirement From MLB After 14 Seasons
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will be retiring at the end of the 2024 regular season, the 14-year veteran announced Monday night.
Blackmon, 38, was set the become a free agent this winter.
The Rockies drafted Blackmon back in 2008, and he made his MLB debut in 2011. He made his first of four All-Star appearances in 2014 and would go on to become one of the most efficient hitters of the 2010s.
"As a kid, you play the game because you love it, like nothing else matters," Blackmon wrote. "I still play the game that way, but I don't feel like a kid anymore, My perspective has changed. I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and The Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career. I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates, and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path."
Between 2014 and 2020, Blackmon hit .306 with an .880 OPS, averaging 28 home runs, 86 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 3.1 WAR per 162 games in that span.
Blackmon's production started to drop off in recent years, though. He has hit .265 with a .752 OPS since 2021, all while averaging just 16 home runs, 79 RBI, six stolen bases and a 0.7 WAR per 162 games.
Once an iron man atop Colorado's lineup, Blackmon missed over two months with a fractured hand in 2023. He has dealt with hamstring and head injuries in 2024, ultimately serving as a platoon designated hitter.
Through 118 games this season, Blackmon has hit .249 with 11 home runs, 48 RBI, six stolen bases, a .718 OPS and a 0.1 WAR.
Blackmon has racked up 1,787 hits, 226 home runs, 797 RBI, 148 stolen bases and a 20.8 WAR in his major league career. The two-time Silver Slugger and 2017 NL batting champ ranks seventh among active players in career hits.
Andrew McCutchen, Jose Altuve and Paul Goldschmidt join Blackmon as the only active players with over 1,700 hits, 225 home runs, 790 RBI and 140 stolen bases in their respective careers.
On the Rockies' all-time leaderboards, Blackmon ranks seventh in WAR among position players. He also ranks second in games played, runs, hits, total bases, doubles and stolen bases, on top of having the third-most walks, fourth-most RBI and sixth-most home runs.
Blackmon's 67 career triples are a Rockies franchise record.
Colorado is set to open up a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, then close out the regular season with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday. All six games will be at Coors Field, with Blackmon's final contest scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
