Shane Bieber's Contract Details with Cleveland Guardians Revealed
UPDATE, 12-7, 8:00 AM: We now know the contract details, per MLBTradeRumors:
He and the club have reportedly agreed to a deal with a $10MM salary in 2025, with a $16MM player option for 2026 that comes with a $4MM buyout. That makes it a $26MM guarantee over two years but Bieber can potentially return to free agency after banking $14MM in year one. He reportedly turned down more money with other clubs in order to return to Cleveland. The righty is represented by Rosenhaus Sports Representation.
This contract clearly gives Bieber some solid flexibility. If he comes back earlier than expected from the injury and pitches well, he can get a more lucrative number in the offseason. If he wants to slow play the rehab and be methodic, he has the chance to come back to Cleveland and work in a "walk year" in 2026.
Dec. 6: Former American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians. ESPN's Buster Olney had the report, though no financial terms were disclosed at the time of this posting.
Per Olney:
Shane Bieber is returning to the Guardians, in a deal negotiated by Rosenhaus Sports.
The 29-year-old Bieber went 2-0 this past season with a 0.00 ERA in two starts before getting injured in April. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is set to miss at least the early portion of 2025. Lifetime, he's 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. Bieber has spent seven years in the big leagues - all with the Guardians. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season by going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA. He is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and a Triple Crown winner.
The Guardians are coming off a season in which they won the American League Central and advanced to the American League Championship Series, where they lost to the New York Yankees in five games. If and when Bieber can return to the starting rotation, he'll join a group headlined by Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee. Left-hander Matthew Boyd, who helped the Guardians get to the ALCS, just left in free agency for the Chicago Cubs.
The Bieber market hadn't officially picked up this offseason, but he was often connected to the Boston Red Sox, who are in need of high-end starting pitching.
That said, he returns back to the only organization he's ever known.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.