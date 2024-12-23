Contract Details Released For Texas Rangers Acquisition Joc Pederson
The Texas Rangers were active on Sunday night into Monday morning, trading away starting first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and signing veteran Joc Pederson.
For Pederson, it's a two-year deal. Buster Olney of ESPN released the contract terms:
Joc Pederson's deal with the Texas Rangers: 2 years, $37 million, with an opt-out after the first year. A perfect fit for their lineup.
Pederson will slot in nicely with an already-powerful lineup that features Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers regressed in 2024, but that order always has the chance to keep them competitive. If they get a full year of Jacob deGrom in the rotation, they should be even better as well.
The 32-year-old Pederson is an 11-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020 and also won a title with the Braves in 2021. Pederson is a two-time All-Star who is coming off a strong 2024 in which he produced a 2.9 WAR in Arizona.
A masher of right-handed pitching, Pederson hit .275 with 23 homers and 64 RBI over 132 games. That was his sixth major league season with 20 homers or more. His career-high is 36, which he achieved back in 2019.
The Rangers finished third in the American League West but given the Mariners financial constraints and the Astros losing Kyle Tucker, and probably Alex Bregman, there's plenty of room for Texas to make noise again in 2025.
