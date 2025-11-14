Mariners Predicted To Lose $72 Million Slugger To Rangers In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners took a few big shots at the trade deadline to help boost their roster for a World Series push. They swung a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks to add Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in order to help chase the division title and World Series championship.

After winning the division, the Mariners were bounced in the American League Championship Series by the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, both Naylor and Suárez are free agents, and the Mariners are at risk of losing both of them this winter. They should prioritize signing Naylor over Suárez, but they need to make sure they land at least one of the two.

Nick Selbe and Will Laws of Sports Illustrated recently predicted the Mariners would lose Suárez to the Texas Rangers in free agency. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected Suárez would sign a $72 million deal this winter, which would fit with the Rangers perfectly.

Rangers could land Eugenio Suárez in free agency

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after winning game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Suárez ranked fifth in the majors with 49 home runs in 2025, but there are quite a few warning signs about the slugger’s longevity," Selbe and Laws wrote. "He’s long been one of the most whiff-prone hitters in the league, his production cratered after a midseason return to the Mariners and his defense is already poor enough that his glove is best kept in his locker. All that said, he could make a massive difference in the middle of the lineup on a short-term deal if everything goes right."

The Rangers need to make a few big moves to get back to the postseason and beyond. Adding Suárez would be a huge step in the right direction for a team that already has some talented pitchers on the roster.

The Rangers will need to add more than just Suárez this winter. But signing the slugger would be affordable for Texas, which is a crucial piece of the puzzle right now.

The Mariners could make an effort to retain Suárez this winter, but it's unlikely they'll give up much money to do so.

