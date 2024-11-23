Could the Toronto Blue Jays Move Yariel Rodriguez to a High-Leverage Relief Spot in 2025?
Trying to put together the Toronto Blue Jays offseason plan is like trying to fit puzzle pieces together. It's taking clues and seeing what those clues mean in relation to each other.
So, let's do a little detective work:
1) The Blue Jays have been linked to several top-end starting pitchers on the free agent market thus far. They've been connected to Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Max Fried. Though each of those pitchers are excellent, it seems a little odd considering the Jays already have Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez as rotation candidates for next season.
2) The Blue Jays non-tendered longtime closer Jordan Romano on Friday night, leaving a gaping a hole in the back-end of the bullpen.
Those two things might not seem related, but there's certainly a chance that they are: We're wondering if the Jays are looking to move Rodriguez into a high-leverage role in the bullpen?
Signed to a deal worth more than $30 million last offseason, Rodriguez will have to feature prominently in the Jays plans somewhere. If the team is able to land a big-name starting pitcher, he is expendable in the rotation and he does have the kind of stuff that could play well in the bullpen.
Armed with a mid-90s fastball, a good changeup and a good slider, he went just 1-8 for the Jays with a 4.47 ERA. Though he started 21 games, he spent some time on the injured list and a bullpen role could help him stay more durable throughout the season.
It's all just speculation at this point, but if the Jays want to have an in-house option take over late in games, they may have one in Rodriguez.
In Romano's absence, Chad Green could slide into the closer's role with Rodriguez assuming the eighth-inning role, or perhaps Rodriguez could take over the closer's role.
It's all part of the puzzle pieces of the Jays offseason.
