Toronto Blue Jays Provide Slew of Disappointing Injury Updates as Second Half Begins
The Toronto Blue Jays enter play on Friday in first place in the American League East, and they have a two-game lead on the New York Yankees, however, things are not necessarily in a good spot health-wise.
Speaking before a game on Friday, manager John Schneider provided disappointing injury updates on reliever Yimi Garcia, starter Bowden Francis and outfielder/DH Anthony Santander.
As relayed per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet:
Garcia is dealing with an ulnar nerve issue in his right elbow. He's getting information about the elbow. He's gone 1-2 this season with a 3.86 ERA. He's appeared in 21 innings, striking out 25 and picking up three saves.
Francis has also been shut down from throwing. He's made 14 starts, but has struggled this season, going 2-8 with a 6.05 ERA. Despite those struggles, he's solid depth for the organization.
Finally, Santander, signed to a five-year deal this offseason, still is not swinging because of a shoulder injury. He's played in just 50 games, hitting .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. He has a .273 on-base percentage. Though he's disappointed, he could potentially be an impact bat to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once he's healthy.
The Blue Jays will take on the San Francisco Giants in a battle of playoff hopefuls at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as Justin Verlander (SF) pitches against Chris Bassitt (TOR).
Bassitt has gone 9-4 with a 4.12 ERA, while Verlander is 0-7 with a 4.70.
