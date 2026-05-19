Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Tampa Bay Rays gave the Baltimore Orioles a rude welcome to Florida with a 16-6 victory in the series opener on Monday night.

Tampa Bay is now 31-15 overall and a very impressive 17-5 at home this season.

Baltimore was able to avoid the sweep in Washington on Sunday, but the O’s have still lost three of their last four games to fall to 9-15 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Rays on Tuesday, May 19.

Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+158)

Rays +1.5 (-193)

Moneyline

Orioles -101

Rays -120

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -109)

Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 4.21 ERA)

Rays: Griffin Jax (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Kyle Bradish has put together a few strong starts for the O’s. He followed up a 10-strikeout performance against the A’s with seven shutout innings against the Yankees. This will be his first start against the Rays.

Griffin Jax is building up his pitch count as a starter, and it’s working out well for the Rays. The right-hander threw five shutout innings on 66 pitches against the Blue Jays last time out. He’s allowed just three runs (two earned) in 14 innings as a starter this season.

Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, RAYS

Orioles record: 21-27

Rays record: 31-15

Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Samuel Basallo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+119)

Samuel Basallo has put his rough start to the season behind him.

After batting .167 through his first 18 games, the catcher is 26 for 70 (.371) with seven doubles and three home runs in his last 19 contests. That includes his current 10-game hitting streak, going 14 for 36 in that span.

Basallo has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all 10 of those games, and he’s batting fifth in the O’s order. I’ll back Basallo to stay hot in Tampa Bay tonight at these plus odds.

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

The Rays have been nearly unstoppable at home this season, and they flexed their muscles in a blowout win over Baltimore to open the three-game set.

I would consider even taking Tampa Bay -1.5 (+162) given the Rays’ offensive outbursts recently. I’ll stick with the safer -120 as my best bet, though.

Pick: Rays -120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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