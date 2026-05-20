MLB World Brutally Roasts Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong After Miss

The Chicago Cubs have one of the best defensive players in the league in Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Right now, Crow-Armstrong has the second-most outs above average in baseball at 11. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals has the top spot with 13, which is a bit ridiculous with it being just May 20. Try not to hit the baseball Witt's way if you're a big leaguer trying to get on base.

Crow-Armstrong won the first Gold Glove Award of his career in 2025 while finishing ninth in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting. This season, he should be well on his way to his second straight Gold Glove Award. Offensively, Crow-Armstrong hasn't been at the same level. So far this season, he is slashing .229/.307/.363 with a .670 OPS, five homers, 20 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Last season, he slashed .247/.287/.481 with a .768 OPS, 31 homers, 95 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases. But he has been equally good defensively, outside of a brutal miss out in center field on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It hasn't been Crow-Armstrong's week, to say the least. He was fined an undisclosed amount on Tuesday after a very public run-in with a fan out in center field earlier in the week.

Because of that, eyeballs are on Crow-Armstrong right now and he missed a routine fly ball to center field on Tuesday, that certainly got fans' attention.

The MLB World Roasted Pete Crow-Armstrong After A Surprising Miss

May 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) reacts after a fly out against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This ball had a 0% catch probability



Pete Crow Armstrong’s jump was so elite that he made the catch look routine.



Generational defender. Best we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/bwV7Pg1oeB — Chris ✟ (@OpoyChase) May 20, 2026

InCREDible play by Chicago’s finest pottymouth (best player per Cubs fans) right here. This is exactly why he is one of the greatest glove first prospects in the game. https://t.co/9fYywrBhft — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) May 20, 2026

Literally the Javy Baez of CF. Makes the craziest plays ever but then messes up the routine ones. https://t.co/xki4L8f75M — Tyler (@TEasterday47) May 20, 2026

EVERY. SINGLE. TWEET I see that looks like you’re about to see a sick catch by PCA that is actually a bone-headed miss has me cackling! And I mean every single one. https://t.co/Po6wJZsU1a — Maddy Severson ⚾ (@MadSeves0806) May 20, 2026

At a loss for words for this team right now tbh https://t.co/42DSbKVwEC — Action Bronson Arroyo (@JBrink90) May 20, 2026

The awful play is running off on everyone now. https://t.co/LU8sOmwESb — FlyWNewsPodcast (@FlyWNews) May 20, 2026

LOL. Another 5-star play from Pete.. — Thomas P Schlise (@pacman1010214) May 20, 2026

That guy is a complete bum and loser. All mouth. — Jordan Brennan (@bigdaddyD27) May 20, 2026

6 years, 115 million. Can't hit. Can't catch. — Giannis Slanderers Repent (@KingCrab1984) May 20, 2026

He's the best, CF ,ever????? — MEG (@granberg4407) May 20, 2026

The posts go on and on. It's certainly not Crow-Armstrong's week. First, he's fined for his comments towards a fan out in the outfield after a back-and-forth. Then, he made a very public mishap out in center. Plus, the Cubs have lost two games in a row against the Milwaukee Brewers and no longer are in first place in the National League Central. Overall, the Cubs are in a spiral right now. Chicago has lost four games in a row and is 2-8 over its last 10 games.

The Cubs aren't even just not in first place in the division anymore; they are tied for second place with the St. Louis Cardinals, who weren't expected to be good in 2026 before the season began. All in all, if you're a Cubs fan, it's probably been a tough few days for you, just like Crow-Armstrong. At least in Major League Baseball you don't have to wait long until the next game to try to make up for it.