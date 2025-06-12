Current Cincinnati Reds Pitcher and Former All-Star Wade Miley Named As Drug Source For Tyler Skaggs
Current Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley could be in hot water after new court filings list him as a drug source for deceased pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died from a drug overdose in 2019.
Sam Blum of The Athletic had the report:
In his deposition, Ryan Hamill, who is the co-lead of baseball for the Creative Artists Agency, said he became concerned with his client’s drug use in 2013. Hamill testified that he approached Skaggs’ family with concerns, and confronted Skaggs directly about his behavior.
“He came clean,” Hamill testified. “He said he had been using — I believe it was Percocets —and he said he got them through Wade Miley.”
Miley’s name also came up in the criminal proceedings brought against Kay. In a recorded prison phone call federal prosecutors filed as an exhibit for Kay’s sentencing hearing, Kay told his mother that Miley had been a drug source for Skaggs.
It's also important to note that Miley hasn't been accused of a crime.
Skaggs and Miley were teammates in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Skaggs died at the age of 27.
A seven-year veteran of the Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, he was 28-38 lifetime with a 4.41 ERA. He made 96 career starts and won a career-high eight games in 2018.
As for Miley, he's now in his 15th year with the Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Reds, and Chicago Cubs. He was an All-Star in 2012 and has gone 109-99 in his career.
The Skaggs family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Angels. The Angels are countering that Skaggs had a well-established drug problem and they can't be held liable for his death.