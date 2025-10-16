Dan Wilson Admits ALCS Momentum Has Changed After Blue Jays' Blowout
The best thing that can be said about the Seattle Mariners' Game 3 performance is that it didn't cost them the series lead.
With George Kirby facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays' struggling offense, the Mariners thought they had a golden opportunity to build a nearly insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven format. Instead, the Blue Jays rocked Kirby for eight earned runs in four innings, cruising to a 13-4 win.
It was certainly the kind of curb-stomping that could change the course of a series, but the Mariners, fortunately or unfortuantely, have to forget all about it and turn their attention to a pivotal Game 4.
Dan Wilson's message on Mariners' opportunity
Mariners manager Dan Wilson seemed to admit that the Blue Jays grabbed some momentum on Wednesday night, but he also used that fact to show how his team now has an opportunity sitting in front of them.
“This is a team that’s done a lot this year in terms of bouncing back, being resilient,” Wilson said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We’ve used a lot of words for it, but tomorrow’s going to be that opportunity again for us. These guys know how to prepare and be ready.”
According to Hoch, teams that have won Game 3 when facing a 2-0 deficit have gone on to win the series just 26.4% of the time in best-of-seven series. So the Mariners certainly still have the odds on their side, but they've got to make sure the buck stops here.
And the starting pitching matchup for Game 4 is a fascinating one that could prove to be either team's window of opportunity.
Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who was one of the worst pitchers in baseball in September, will get the nod for Toronto. Seattle will counter with veteran Luis Castillo, who has regressed over the last two years, but is still very tough to hit at T-Mobile Park.
The winner of Game 4 is going to feel phenomenal about winning the series, and on Thursday evening, both sides are sure to come out swinging.
