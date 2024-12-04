Despite Injury, Ricky Tiedemann Named Top Prospect in Toronto Blue Jays Organization

NEW 2025 BLUE JAYS TOP 10 PROSPECTS 🚨



If Ricky Tiedemann is able to stay healthy after lingering elbow issues ... he has the potential to be a mainstay in a big league rotation.



See the @BlueJays top prospects, new scouting reports & more:https://t.co/pRH2NNXjMr pic.twitter.com/fO1lD2I5An