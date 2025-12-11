MLB Winter Meetings Rumors: Edward Cabrera Trade Talks, Dodgers Not Done Adding and More
MLB’s winter meetings continue to deliver, as another blockbuster piece of news broke on Wednesday.
The Orioles shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a five-year, $155 million deal with Pete Alonso. It’s the latest in a series of huge moves from the week that have altered the free agency landscape.
What follows is a look at the latest rumors coming out of the winter meetings as the event enters its final day.
Dodgers aren’t done
After making a huge splash by signing former Mets closer Edwin Diaz to a massive deal, the Dodgers aren’t done. Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo are reporting that Los Angeles is willing to continue adding as it tried to complete a three-peat in 2026.
While stars like Kyle Tucker and Tarik Skubal are unlikely to end up in L.A., the Dodgers do need outfield help and could swing big to acquire it. If a free agent doesn’t emerge, L.A. has one of the deeper farm systems in baseball to trade from. Outfielders Josue De Paula and Zayhir Hope are both at least a year away, so they won’t provide immediate help. There have also been whispers that Teoscar Hernandez could be moved in the right deal, though that seems unlikely at this point.
The Dodgers could opt to pursue Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran or Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan. They definitely have the ammunition to land either player, the question will be if they’re willing to part with the prospects to do it.
Marlins discussing Edward Cabrera trade
The Marlins have been popular at the winter meetings, mostly because of righty starter Edward Cabrera. The 27-year-old is coming off an outstanding season in which he went 8–7, with a 3.53 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and 150 strikeouts against 48 walks in 137 2/3 innings. Making things even more enticing, he’s under team control through the 2028 season. Cabrera features an upper-90s fastball, backed by an excellent curveball and a really effective changeup.
Fresh off adding Pete Alonso, the Orioles are a fit for Cabrera. The Orioles are reportedly in the mix, but so are several clubs. Elite arms with cheap salaries and years of team control don’t come around often, so expect most MLB teams to at least check on Miami’s price tag.
Blue Jays chasing Brad Keller
The Blue Jays already splashed out a ton of money to land Dylan Cease this offseason, but they are not content to sit still after that move. Toronto is pursuing Kyle Tucker and attempting to retain Bo Bichette, but the club also wants to add more starting pitching. It appears a target has emerged.
Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer are free agents, and Jose Berrios appears to be out of the team’s immediate plans. One name connected to the Blue Jays at this point is free agent Brad Keller. While he was a reliever for the Cubs in 2025, Keller has starting experience. He’s coming off a season in which he went 4–2, with a 2.07 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts against 22 walks in 69 2/3 innings. As recently as 2022, Keller made 22 starts for the Royals.
With Cease, Cody Ponce, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Trey Yesavage already batting for rotation spots, it’s possible Keller could represent a swing arm similar to what Eric Lauer was for Toronto in 2025. That could be valuable given Bieber’s health issues.
Reds are willing to spend on a bat
The Reds missed out on hometown boy Kyle Schwarber, but their search for a bat hasn’t ended. Cincinnati has reportedly engaged the Diamondbacks about second baseman Ketel Marte, who has been one of the more popular names at the winter meetings. Marte is one of the more consistent infield bats in the big leagues, and the 32-year-old is owed an affordable $102.5 million over the next six seasons.
Marte slashed .283/.376/.517 in 2025, with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, a wRC+ of 146, and produced 4.6 fWAR. He was good, but took a step back from his outstanding 2024 campaign.
Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is also a potential target. He’s owed $11.5 million next season before hitting free agency. The 31-year-old Lowe slashed .256/.307/.477 last season, with 31 home runs, 83 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 114. His 1.7 fWAR was his lowest total since 2022, but it’s likely his power would play up at Great American Ballpark.
Cincinnati needs offense, and after years of refusing to spent, it looks like times have changed for the franchise.