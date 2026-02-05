Tigers' Tarik Skubal Plans Becoming Clear As Free Agency Looms

As the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, Tarik Skubal's contract situation affects the entire sport.

The Detroit Tigers' two-time defending Cy Young Award winner is set to become a free agent at the end of the year. He's been tossed around in trade rumors all winter, since it's clear he and the Tigers are nowhere close to a contract extension, and then Detroit threw a wrinkle into the situation on Wednesday night.

With the reported three-year, $115 million contract for fellow left-hander Framber Valdez, it appears the Tigers' intentions for Skubal are fairly cut and dry. One insider laid that bare with his report on Thursday.

Tigers' likely Skubal plan has ripple effects

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers intend not to trade Skubal this year, which means he'll almost definitely hit the open market having only played for Detroit, and with Detroit quite possibly low on the odds sheet of teams with the potential to sign him.

"The answer, according to a person briefed on the team’s intentions, is no," Rosenthal wrote. "The Tigers have insisted all offseason they want to win in what could be their final season with back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

"And while plans in baseball are subject to change, the Tigers do not appear to be wavering, not even after a dramatic turn of events on one of the more noteworthy days in club history."

Had Skubal been traded, there quite possibly would have been a new favorite to sign him as a free agent. With that said, it's unlikely that team would have been able to work out an extension with him, as we saw in the cases of Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker a year before their free agency.

Now, we know we're probably starting from square one. Skubal will be courted by any big-market teams that are willing to pony up the $400 million or so it will take to sign him, and we can't rule out any surprises.

Meanwhile, for other teams in the American League Central with long-term plans of contention, such as the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals, perhaps it will sway the calculus to not go all-in at the deadline if the Tigers are dominating with Skubal and Valdez, and could perhaps regress without their ace in 2027 and beyond.

