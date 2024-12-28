Detroit Tigers Reportedly Have Been Unwilling to Offer $200 Million to Alex Bregman
The Detroit Tigers are still interested in signing free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, even after signing infielder Gleyber Torres on Friday.
Torres will play second base for Detroit, while Bregman would obviously play third. The Tigers have several young infielders that could be forced out of jobs if this were to happen.
Bregman is a natural choice for Detroit, considering he previously played for manager AJ Hinch in Houston. Furthermore, he's a winner, having won World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. That veteran clubhouse presence could be exactly what the Tigers need on the heels of their surprising run to the ALDS in 2024.
However, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have been unwilling to meet Bregman's asking price:
Bregman, a nine-year MLB veteran who is represented by agent Scott Boras, has sought a $200 million contract in free agency, but the Tigers have been unwilling to meet that demand. The two sides are exploring the possibility of finding middle ground, according to a source.
It's unclear what the Tigers have offered or have been interested in offering to this point.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this past year while playing in 145 games.
In addition to the Tigers, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have been connected to Bregman's market. The New York Yankees also have some interest.
