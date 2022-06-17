Skip to main content
Tigers to Call Up Top Prospect Riley Greene on Saturday

Tigers to Call Up Top Prospect Riley Greene on Saturday

Major League Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect, Riley Greene, will be called up by the Detroit Tigers to make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Major League Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect, Riley Greene, will be called up by the Detroit Tigers to make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Detroit Tigers fans have been given quite the Father's Day treat after news came out in the last week that two of their top starting pitchers, Casey Mize and Eduardo Rodriguez, will be missing significant time moving forward.

The team announced on Friday that top prospect and No. 2 prospect in Major League Baseball, Riley Greene, would be called up on Saturday as the Tigers face the Texas Rangers.

Tigers fans have seen the youth of this franchise make its way up to the big league ranks in the past year or so.

Mize, Tarik Skubal, Akil Baddoo, Daz Cameron, Spencer Torkelson have all debuted recently and Greene is the next young star to come through the ranks.

In 198 games in the minors, Greene has slashed .291/.372/.483 with 30 home runs and 120 RBI.

His statistics with Triple-A Toledo have been quite impressive, posting a .299 average, an .890 OPS, nine homers, 36 RBI, 13 doubles and 46 runs scored in 55 games played.

Defensively, he's made just five errors in just over 1,279 innings played in the field and has five outfield assists to his name as well.

Greene is also quite fast on the bases, racking up 11 career minor league triples and 20 stolen bases since the start of the 2021 season (141 games).

What's most encouraging about him is that his Double-A and Triple-A stats are nearly identical, a .300 average and .900 OPS with the power numbers to follow.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Greene is now the sixth player of the top seven picks of that draft to make his MLB debut.

Four of those seven: Greene, Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr. and C.J. Abrams, have made or will have made their debut during the 2022 season.

Tags
terms:
AL CentralALRiley GreeneMLBDetroit TigersTigers

USATSI_18280934_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers to Call Up Top Prospect Riley Greene on Saturday

By Alex Murphy1 minute ago
USATSI_18542759_168388303_lowres
News

Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers' Recent Tear is Why He's an MVP-Caliber Talent

By Alex Murphy20 hours ago
USATSI_18542224_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Record Two Immaculate Innings in Same Game

By Alex MurphyJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18519172_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles C Adley Rutschman Hits First MLB Home Run

By Alex MurphyJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18535779_168388303_lowres
News

Yadier Molina Passes Ivan Rodriguez for Most Putouts By a Catcher in MLB History

By Alex MurphyJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18505319_168388303_lowres
News

Washington Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg Placed on IL

By Alex MurphyJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18262894_168388303_lowres
News

Detroit Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Placed on Restricted List

By Alex MurphyJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18523702_168388303_lowres
News

What Other Angels Players Have Hit For The Cycle?

By Alex MurphyJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18519162_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Hits Walk-Off Two-Run Homer v. Reds

By Alex MurphyJun 11, 2022