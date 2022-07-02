Tigers OF Riley Greene Hits Walk-Off Homer for First MLB Home Run

Detroit Tigers fans have liked what they've seen so far out of top prospect Riley Greene and on Saturday, the outfielder added another first to his MLB resume.

He came up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 3-3 game between the Tigers and Kansas City Royals and with one out, Greene sent the Comerica Park faithful home happy.

On a 1-0 count, Greene launched a ball to dead center field, clearing the first level of hedges beyond the 420 foot sign for his first career homer in the big leagues, a walk-off solo shot.

In the first inning, Greene hit a 413-foot triple, the first ball he's hit over 400 feet in his MLB career. Add on another 19 feet to that and you've got his home run distance, a 432-foot blast to the deepest part of any MLB park.

Home runs like that are what keep players up in the big leagues and Greene has most definitely earned his stripes after today's game.

The Tigers actually hit back-to-back homers to win the game in the ninth, with Victor Reyes starting the scoring with a solo home run.

Since his MLB debut on June 18, Greene has hit .302 in 43 at-bats, with 13 hits, the one homer, three RBI and an .876 OPS. He's been one of Detroit's best hitters over that time and in those 12 games, the Tigers are 6-6.

Detroit currently sits at 30-46 on the year, 12.5 games back of first place in the AL Central and two games clear of the Royals, who are in last place.

With two hits on Saturday, Greene is currently on a four-game hitting streak and will look to extend it to five with a great day on Sunday.