Detroit Tigers Rookie Does Something Not in Last 22 Years of Team History in Debut
The Detroit Tigers lost to the Cleveland Guardians 8-4 on Monday night but Tigers rookie Bryan Sammons did his part to keep his team in the game.
The rookie, who was making his major league debut in the appearance, tossed 7.1 innings in relief after coming in in the first inning. He allowed five runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five. He threw 96 pitches in his relief effort, making Tigers history in his debut.
Per @TigersPR:
Bryan Sammons' 7.1 innings pitched tonight is the most by a Tigers pitcher in his Major League debut since Andy Van Hekken threw a complete game shutout on September 3, 2002 vs. Cleveland.
The 29-year-old was drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 draft out of Western Carolina. He was selected by the Minnesota Twins and has gone 36-37 in his minor league career.
He's 6-5 this year at Triple-A Toledo with a 4.18 ERA and now he can officially say he's a big leaguer.
The Tigers are 52-56 this year which is disappointing considering they invested in guys like Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty and Mark Canha in the offseason. They were hoping to accelerate their rebuild in the American League Central but instead are in fourth place. They look like sellers ahead of the trade deadline, which comes up just hours from now.
The Tigers will play the Guardians again on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Gavin Williams (CLE) will pitch against Tyler Holton (DET).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.