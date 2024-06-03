Detroit Tigers to Retire Number of Hall of Fame Manager This Summer
It's about to be a very busy summer for former major league manager Jim Leyland.
Leyland is set to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July, and then will join the Pittsburgh Pirates' Hall of Fame in August.
Furthermore, the Detroit Tigers' announced on Monday that they are going to retire his number, also in August.
Following his induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July, legendary manager Jim Leyland will be bestowed one of the club’s highest honors. On Saturday, August 3 at Comerica Park, the skipper’s #10 will become the 10th number retired in Tigers history.
Worn by one of the most successful managers in franchise history, Leyland’s #10 will become the second number of a manager to be retired by the club, joining Sparky Anderson, who’s #11 was retired by the organization in 2011. Leyland is one of three managers in Tigers history to win over 700 games with Detroit, and the only manager to lead the Tigers to postseason berths four times in his career.
Leyland managed 22 years with the Pirates, Tigers, Marlins and Rockies, leading the Marlins to the 1997 World Series championship. With the Tigers, he spent eight seasons, and he won two AL pennants (2006 and 2012).
He won 93 games or more in three separate seasons with Detroit. including 95 twice. Lifetime, he's 1769-1728.
In addition to managing at the big league level, Leyland has also been the manager for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.
